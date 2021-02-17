Josh Bassett: Wasps winger commits future to Premiership club by signing new deal at Ricoh Arena

Josh Bassett has scored 52 tries in 136 appearances for Wasps

Wasps have announced that wing Josh Bassett has signed a new deal with the Gallagher Premiership club.

Bassett has scored 52 tries in 136 appearances for Wasps and is set to reach 100 Premiership games in Saturday's match against Leicester.

The 28-year-old is seventh on Wasps' all-time try chart.

"I am really proud to continue my journey with Wasps," Bassett said.

"After eight seasons I still get excited every time I run out with the Wasps jersey on and especially at the Ricoh Arena.

"I can't wait to continue developing under our passionate coaching team. I have made some great memories and am looking forward to making many more."

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett said: "Josh's passion for Wasps is infectious. Not only is he one of the leading wingers in the Premiership, but he is also the ultimate club man.

"On the field, even in the last 12 months, we have seen massive improvements in Josh's game, and we are all looking forward to seeing where he takes his game in the next few years."

Taylor leaves Wasps to return to Sale

Tommy Taylor left Sale for Wasps in 2016

Meanwhile, Sale Sharks have announced they have signed hooker Tommy Taylor from Wasps.

Taylor will return to Sale for next season on a three-year contract.

He made 90 appearances during his first stint at Sale before joining Wasps in 2016.

The 29-year-old has played one Test for England, lining up against Wales almost four years ago.

"After five great years at Wasps, I am really happy to be returning home to the club where I began my career," Taylor told Sale's official website.