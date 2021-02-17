Motu Matu'u: London Irish hooker given six-week ban after red card against Exeter

London Irish hooker Motu Matu'u will miss the Premiership fixtures against Bristol, Wasps, Leicester, Worcester, Sale and Bath

London Irish hooker Motu Matu'u has received a six-week ban after being sent off for a dangerous tackle.

Matu'u appeared before an online independent disciplinary panel following his dismissal for a challenge on Exeter back Ian Whitten in last Saturday's Gallagher Premiership game at Sandy Park.

The Rugby Football Union said that 33-year-old Samoa international accepted the charge.

Matu'u is free to play again on March 29, and he will miss Irish's Premiership fixtures against Bristol, Wasps, Leicester, Worcester, Sale and Bath.

"The player admitted the foul play and that the offending merited a red card. He did not challenge the referee's report or decision," the independent disciplinary panel said.

"In assessing the seriousness of the offending, the disciplinary panel determined that the offending was reckless and involved reckless and illegal contact with the opposition player's head, who was removed from the field of play."