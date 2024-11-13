Wasps secure site in Kent for new stadium as return to professional rugby union moves closer

Wasps have moved closer to a return to professional rugby after securing land in Kent to build a new stadium.

The six-time Premiership champions were relegated two years ago after falling into administration and then barred from competing in the Championship last season.

However, they have applied to enter the Tier 2 competition, which is replacing the Championship, in 2025/26 and have now acquired a 10-year option at a site in Swanley in the Sevenoaks District.

"It's very rewarding that we have managed to achieve this milestone with the support of key stakeholders," Wasps owner Christopher Holland said.

"It brings our aspiration of a new home in the region closer and hopefully demonstrates our determination to recover Wasps sustainably."

All teams hoping to play in Tier 2, which is being enlarged by two to a 14-side league, must prove their financial viability, including the funds to pay off rugby creditors, as well as meet minimum operating standards.

Wasps have played at various venues over the years, including at Queens Park Rangers, Wycombe Wanderers and Coventry City's football grounds.

Worcester was an option for Wasps as they enter their new era but the owners were always keen to return south and that now looks set to be the case.