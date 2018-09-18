Leicester Tigers' Will Spencer banned after dangerous tackle against Wasps

Leicester Tigers lock Will Spencer has been banned for four weeks after his sending off against Wasps on Sunday.

Spencer was controversially red carded for a high tackle on Tommy Taylor during the defeat to Wasps.

He has now been suspended, after appearing before an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday.

Spencer was sent off for a dangerous tackle, contrary to law 9.13, and the panel has upheld the charge.

Will Spencer received a red card against Wasps just before half-time

Chair Euan Ambrose said: "The Panel considered carefully the oral evidence of the player, the written evidence of Tommy Taylor and the Wasps medical report, alongside the video footage.

"(They) found on the balance of probabilities that this was a reckless tackle that resulted in direct, forceful contact to the head of Tommy Taylor.



"The Panel rejected the player's evidence that any contact with the opposition player had been limited to the top of his shoulder, with no contact being made to his head. Given that finding, the mandatory mid-range entry point was applied.



"The player was given credit for his previous clear record, his conduct both at the hearing and his acceptance of the on-field decision and his off-field references, which reduced the sanction to four weeks.

"He was not eligible for the full credit due to his not guilty plea."

Spencer can return to action on Tuesday, October 16.