Leicester Tigers' Geordan Murphy given three-game ban for abusing match officials

Murphy has accepted a three-match ban for the start of next season

Leicester Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy has been banned from coaching duties for the first three games of next season.

The Irishman was charged with verbally abusing match officials during Leicester's 31-32 defeat to Bath on Saturday May 18.

Murphy accepted the sanctions imposed by the RFU through an independent disciplinary panel, which will also see him pay a £1,500 fine to a charity selected by the RFU elite referees department.

As well as this, Murphy will have to write a personal letter of apology to Sean Davey, the television match official that day, and send copies of the letter to other members of the refereeing team.

He must also write an open letter to all Leicester players and officials, apologising for his actions and making it clear that his behaviour was inconsistent with the values of the game.

The Tigers finished the season in 11th place, with 15 wins from their 22 games,

RFU judicial officer Jeremy Summers said: "While the disappointment of the club's season is well known, criticising the TMO as Mr Murphy did was both wholly unacceptable and entirely inconsistent with the values of the game.

"Unfortunately match officials continue to be subject to improper attack, and those that find themselves before disciplinary panels in respect of such conduct should expect to be sanctioned appropriately."