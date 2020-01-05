Jonny May admits he could leave Leicester Tigers in summer

Jonny May's future at Leicester appears uncertain

Leicester Tigers wing Jonny May has admitted he could leave the club in the summer in order to secure a better contract.

England international May scored two tries on Saturday to help beleaguered Leicester secure just their second win of the season in the Premiership as they beat Bristol 31-18.

Leicester are 10-time Premiership champions but find themselves involved in a relegation scrap.

Unlike fellow internationals George Ford and Ellis Genge, who have agreed new deals, May is yet to confirm if he will be staying at Welford Road when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Asked if he would like to stay at the club, May, who joined Leicester from Gloucester in 2017, said: "Course… it's never nice to leave a club. I have done it before. It's not a nice thing to do, but if I feel I need to do that I would.

"I don't want to talk about contracts, but it's still up in the air for me."

When asked what factors might influence his decision, May added: "Are you offered a good contract? Are you even offered a contract? Where's best for your development? Where's best for your happiness? It's the same as any job."