Richard Wigglesworth: Leicester Tigers sign former Saracens and England scrum-half

Richard Wigglesworth has made more appearances than any other player in Premiership history

Leicester Tigers have completed the signing of former Saracens scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth.

Wigglesworth, who is Premiership Rugby's record appearance holder with 288 games, left Saracens in September following their relegation to the Championship.

The 37-year-old said he was joining "the biggest club in the country" and would fight to add to his tally of three Premiership title wins.

Wigglesworth, who won three Champions Cups with Saracens and 33 England caps, said: "I still feel like I am fit, I'm healthy and can contribute and Tigers is a great fit.

"I've never been one to look for an easy option, I've always wanted a challenge and this is a big challenge for me.

"Leicester Tigers is the biggest club in the country and I am relishing the challenge.

"It is a club that want to get back to the top and that isn't easy... but I am not interested in easy."

Geordan Murphy said Richard Wigglesworth is "a proven winner"

Tigers' director of rugby Geordan Murphy said: "It's very exciting to welcome a player of Richard's calibre to Leicester Tigers.

"He has seen it all, done it all and understands what it takes to be successful in rugby and is a proven winner at the top level of the game.

"Richard has unrivalled experienced in Premiership Rugby, has achieved multiple European success and played international rugby for more than a decade.

"What Richard will bring us on the pitch is only half of it, as his experience and knowledge will also add so much to our young squad at Leicester Tigers and what we are building here in this new chapter of our club's history."

Wigglesworth is the latest in a lengthening list of new signings by the Tigers, also including Matias Moroni, Joaquin Diaz Bonilla and Jasper Wiese, in response to finishing second-from-bottom in the Gallagher Premiership 2019-20 season.