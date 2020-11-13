Geordan Murphy: Leicester Tigers' director of rugby leaves by mutual consent

Geordan Murphy has left Leicester Tigers by mutual consent

Leicester Tigers have announced Geordan Murphy has left his role as director of rugby a week before the new season is set to start.

His departure ends a 23-year association with Leicester, having played for the club from 1997 to 2013 before becoming a coach and eventually the director of rugby.

He said: "First, I want to thank my wife Aneka and my two boys, and our new addition on the way, for everything they have done for me and how they have continued to make me a better player, coach and person.

"As well as my family here in Leicester, and all of our friends, I want to thank my family and friends in Ireland for their support throughout my career at Tigers as a player and coach in the good and bad times.

"I have spent 23 great years at Leicester Tigers and forged great friendships with people throughout that entire period.

"I'm most proud of the respect I earned from my team-mates and colleagues, and I'm grateful to all of them for how they have helped me, supported me and shared in my time at this club.

"Winning has been the easy part. It is when things are not going well, when you are losing and having to get back up every day and put on a brave face, that you know who your friends are and, to all of those who supported me through those times, those are the friends I will have for life.

"I wish the club the very best for the future on and off the pitch, and say thank you to the supporters who have been a part of my life for more than 20 years."

