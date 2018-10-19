Bath want Toulouse game replayed because of referee 'negligence'

Bath believe Jerome Kaino (left) and his Toulouse team-mate Lucas Pointud should have been sent off

Bath have written to European Champions Cup organisers calling for their game against Toulouse to be replayed because of "negligence" by the match officials.

Bath lost 22-20 at the Rec in last weekend's Pool 1 opener in a match that will be remembered for Freddie Burns' showboating blunder when he failed to ground the ball correctly under the posts.

Bath owner Bruce Craig's complaint, however, is focused on two other issues.

First, referee Andrew Brace blew the final whistle with a few seconds left on the clock after Bath had won a lineout near the Toulouse tryline.

Bath are adamant there was still time for the lineout to take place and for them to attempt a winning score.

Their other complaint is that Toulouse players Jerome Kaino and Lucas Pointud were both cited after the match and suspended by a disciplinary tribunal for foul play.

Bath believe that had the pair been punished properly on the field they would have both received red cards, with Toulouse finishing the game down to 13 men.

"I think the game should be replayed," Craig told The Times. "We will do what we can to get equity."

Bath have informed tournament organisers, European Professional Club Rugby [EPCR], of their request for a rematch.

"This is the European Cup, there are massive sporting and financial implications," said Craig. "Bath have been majorly disadvantaged.

"This isn't sour grapes, because maybe we wouldn't have won the game, but that is not the issue."

Kaino's tackle on Jamie Roberts led to the Wales centre leaving the game. The All Black was shown a yellow card but a disciplinary hearing this week gave the double World Cup winner a five-week ban.

Pointud struck Nathan Catt with a shoulder but remained on the pitch. He was later given a four-week suspension.

The bans may aid Irish province Leinster, the reigning European Cup champions, who play Toulouse on Sunday but are scant consolation for Bath.

"There is a player welfare issue here," said Craig. "In terms of his gross negligence, the referee is endangering the player."

Toulouse are unhappy as well. The French giants announced on Friday that they were appealing against flanker Kaino's ban as there was "no clear and obvious act of foul play."