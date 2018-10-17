Jerome Kaino of Toulouse given five-week ban

Jerome Kaino has been given a five-week suspension after an incident in Toulouse's Champions Cup win against Bath on Saturday.

Toulouse prop Lucas Pointud has also been handed a four-week ban following the same match.

Kaino was cited after the match for striking the Bath centre, Jamie Roberts, with his shoulder in the 39th minute, in contravention of Law 9.12.

Roberts was briefly knocked out following the 39th-minute incident - Kaino received a yellow card - and the Bath player took no further part in the Recreation Ground clash, which Toulouse went on to win 22-20.

A World Cup winner during his days as a New Zealand international, Kaino pleaded not guilty to the charge, and an independent Disciplinary Committee heard evidence on Wednesday in Paris from the player, Toulouse coach Regis Sonnes, and EPCR Disciplinary Officer, Liam McTiernan.

Bath suffered an agonising defeat to Toulouse on Saturday

The committee upheld the citing complaint, as it determined Kaino had committed an act of foul play that warranted a red card.



On the basis that the incident involved contact to the head, six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point - with the sanction reduced by one week due to the player's good conduct at the hearing.



Kaino is free to return on December 3.

Pointud was cited for striking the Bath prop, Nathan Catt, with his head in the 50th minute of the match, also in contravention of Law 9.12.

He also pleaded not guilty but the committee upheld the complaint, determining that Pointud had, in fact, struck Catt's head with his shoulder and the act of foul play warranted a red card.

Pointud is free to play on November 26 - both he and Kaino have the right to appeal.