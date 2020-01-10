Sam Underhill signs contract extension with Bath

Sam Underhill has won 15 caps for England since signing for Bath from Ospreys in 2017

England flanker Sam Underhill has signed a contract extension with Gallagher Premiership side Bath.

The 23-year-old, who started the World Cup final against South Africa in November, has signed a new three-year deal.

Centre Max Wright and hooker Jack Walker have also been given new deals of the same length.

Underhill signed from Ospreys in 2017 and has won 15 caps for England.

"I am delighted to have re-signed with the club," Underhill told Bath's official website. "It's a club that has a lot of potential. It has been a new set-up this year, and I have been impressed by how everything is gelling together.

"We have a very young squad with huge potential, and we have a long way to go, but that is something to look forward to and I very much want to be a part of it."

Bath rugby director Stuart Hooper added: "Sam has developed with us and gone on to become one of the best flankers in the world, getting to a World Cup final and performing.

"Combine that with the attributes, attitudes and behaviours of Jack Walker and Max Wright, and it is these types of players and these types of commitments that will allow us to become the team that we know we are capable of being."