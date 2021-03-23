Danny Cipriani: Former England fly-half set for one-year deal with Bath

Danny Cipriani is poised to join Bath

Former England fly-half Danny Cipriani is close to signing for Premiership side Bath.

The 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving Gloucester in December.

There has been interest in the number 10 from France and Japan but it is understood he is set to opt for Bath - initially on a one-year deal.

One of the great talents of his generation, Cipriani made his name at Wasps, where he has had two spells.

He also had stints with Sale Sharks and Melbourne Rebels, prior to joining Gloucester in 2018.

Despite his distinguished club career, Cipriani has never been the regular first-choice stand-off for England, despite an impressive debut against Ireland in 2008.

However, he has still won 16 caps, the most recent coming against South Africa in 2018.