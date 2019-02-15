Patelesio Tomkinson sent off against Chiefs but the call right?

1:46 Sio Tomkinson was shown a red card after going high on Brodie Retallick Sio Tomkinson was shown a red card after going high on Brodie Retallick

Highlanders overcame Patelesio Tomkinson's red card to defeat the Chiefs 30-27 on Friday with Aaron Smith coming off the bench to score a try with four minutes remaining.

The Dunedin-based Highlanders looked to have little chance of victory in the opening match of the Super Rugby season, trailing 27-20 after Tomkinson was shown a red card for a shoulder charge with 13 minutes remaining.

Tomkinson had only been on the field for a matter of minutes in Hamilton on Friday when the replacement was given his marching orders after colliding with Chiefs' skipper Brodie Retallick.

Tomkinson had been on the pitch for three minutes when he was dismissed

The All Blacks lock was forced off the pitch after getting back to his feet, with referee Jackson being alerted of the incident by TMO Aaron Paterson.

Jackson then brandished the red card and was heard telling Tomkinson: "You made no attempt whatsoever to wrap him, you have used your shoulder and it's direct to the head."

RWC is going to be won by controversial refereeing decisions. Players ducking into tackles so these decisions will be more frequent. Most tackles players are trying to get the arm round. And your taught to tackle with the shoulder. — Jonathan Davies OBE (@JiffyRugby) February 15, 2019

Highlanders captain Ben Smith was non-committal on the decision.

"I didn't really see it properly on the big screen," he said. "The ref's decision is final so you've just got to roll with it."

