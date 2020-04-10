Bristol centre Will Hurrell retires on medical advice

Will Hurrell suffered a probable stroke following the club's Gallagher Premiership game against Leicester Tigers on January 5

Bristol centre Will Hurrell has retired from professional rugby with immediate effect, following medical advice.

The 30 year-old suffered a probable stroke following the club's Gallagher Premiership game against Leicester Tigers on January 5.

Hurrell made 68 appearances during his four seasons with the club and was capped by England U20s earlier in his career.

"After speaking with specialists, I've been advised that I can't engage in any contact sports because of my head injury. It's been a really challenging year for me personally, but I accept this is the right decision for me and my family," Hurrell said in a statement on the Bristol club website.

"I've been lucky to have played the sport I love and to have met brilliant people along the way. I'm proud of the career I've had and to have represented some fantastic clubs.

"Bristol has become my second home and I have genuinely loved every minute. I can't thank the supporters enough for how welcome they have made me, and I'll still be supporting the team at Ashton Gate.

"When I told Pat about the news, he called a video conference team meeting and I spoke to the boys and they shared some really special messages. It was very emotional, but just hits home what an amazing culture we have at the Bears.

"Wherever this club ends up, there's a sense of pride that I've played my part in that journey and made some friends for life along the way. Rugby has taught me many important values that I will carry into the next chapter of my life."