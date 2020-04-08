Gallagher Premiership suspended indefinitely; intention to finish season when safe

The Gallagher Premiership season has been suspended indefinitely but the intention remains to try and complete the season.

Premiership Rugby is in contact with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) about rescheduling the final - originally due to be played at Twickenham on June 20 - for later in the year, with 2,500 new tickets to be donated to NHS and essential workers.

The competition had originally been suspended for five weeks on March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that suspension has now been further extended until it is deemed safe to resume the season.

A statement read: "Premiership Rugby is further postponing the current season, and working with the RFU, RPA (Rugby Players' Association), clubs' Directors of Rugby and medical staff to scenario-plan for a number of restart dates, with all measures put in place to ensure safety and wellbeing.

"[We are] exploring with the RFU opportunities to reschedule the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final until later in the year, with all tickets valid for the rescheduled date - and a minimum of 2,500 new tickets to be donated to NHS and essential workers by Premiership rugby.

"(Premiership rugby is) Continuing its dialogue with DCMS (Department of Culture, Media and Sport) and Public Health England to ensure it resumes play safely and promptly as soon as the government gives its approval.

"The intention is to play all games and complete the season as soon as it can be done safely.

"In the meantime, Premiership Rugby continues to give its full support to the lockdown measures and encourage everyone to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives."

More to follow...