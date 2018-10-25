Alex Lozowski appeals two-week ban that rules him out for England

Alex Lozowski has lodged an appeal against a two-week ban that would see him miss England's autumn series opener against South Africa.

The Saracens centre was found guilty of entering a ruck in a dangerous manner and making contact with Glasgow hooker Fraser Brown during their Heineken Champions Cup game on October 14.

Lozowski was initially suspended for two weeks. However, upon realising he was set to leave Saracens to join up with England having only missed one game, European Professional Club Rugby [EPCR] extended the ban to November 5, two days after Eddie Jones's side host South Africa at Twickenham.

An EPCR statement read: "The player is appealing against the initial finding that the alleged act of foul play warranted a red card, and against a subsequent review of the sanction which found that his period of suspension should be extended."

Lozowski's tackle on Ruaridh Jackson will also come under scrutiny on Friday

Meanwhile, EPCR is appealing the decision of an independent disciplinary committee to dismiss a citing complaint against Lozowski for an alleged dangerous tackle during the same fixture.

The 25-year-old was cited for a tackle on Glasgow full-back Ruaridh Jackson but the committee decided it did not warrant a red card.

Both appeals will be heard in London on Friday.