Maro Itoje returns from injury for Saracens' Champions Cup quarter-final

Maro Itoje starts in the back row after recovering from a knee injury

England forward Maro Itoje will make his comeback from injury in Saracens' Champions Cup quarter-final against Glasgow.

Itoje has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury during England's Six Nations victory over Ireland on February 2.

The 24-year-old plays at lock for England but is named at blindside flanker for Saturday's game at Allianz Park, with England team-mate George Kruis partnering Australia international Will Skelton in the second row.

Sharks vs Bulls Live on

Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola are also named in the starting XV, while scrum-half Ben Spencer makes his 150th Saracens appearance.

Stuart Hogg is back for Glasgow

Scotland star Stuart Hogg, meanwhile, returns for Glasgow after suffering a shoulder injury while on Six Nations duty.

It will be the full-back's first appearance for seven weeks.

Elsewhere, Scotland centre Sam Johnson returns from Six Nations commitments and Ali Price also features, forging Glasgow's half-back combination with Adam Hastings.

Saracens: 15 Alex Goode, 14 Sean Maitland, 13 Alex Lozowski, 12 Brad Barritt (c), 11 Liam Williams, 10 Owen Farrell, 9 Ben Spencer; 1 Richard Barrington, 2 Jamie George, 3 Christian Judge, 4 Will Skelton, 5 George Kruis, 6 Maro Itoje, 7 Jackson Wray, 8 Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Tom Woolstencroft, 17 Titi Lamositele, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Nick Isiekwe, 20 Schalk Burger, 21 Tom Whiteley, 22 Nick Tompkins, 23 David Strettle.

Glasgow Warriors: 15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Kyle Steyn, 13 Stafford McDowall, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Rory Hughes, 10 Adam Hastings, 9 Ali Price; 1 Oli Kebble, 2 Fraser Brown, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Tim Swinson, 5 Scott Cummings, 6 Rob Harley, 7 Callum Gibbins (c), 8 Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: 16 Kevin Bryce, 17 Jamie Bhatti, 18 Siua Halanukonuka, 19 Jonny Gray, 20 Chris Fusaro, 21 George Horne, 22 Peter Horne, 23 Niko Matawalu.