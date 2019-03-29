Maro Itoje returns from injury for Saracens' Champions Cup quarter-final
Last Updated: 29/03/19 12:38pm
England forward Maro Itoje will make his comeback from injury in Saracens' Champions Cup quarter-final against Glasgow.
Itoje has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury during England's Six Nations victory over Ireland on February 2.
The 24-year-old plays at lock for England but is named at blindside flanker for Saturday's game at Allianz Park, with England team-mate George Kruis partnering Australia international Will Skelton in the second row.
Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola are also named in the starting XV, while scrum-half Ben Spencer makes his 150th Saracens appearance.
Scotland star Stuart Hogg, meanwhile, returns for Glasgow after suffering a shoulder injury while on Six Nations duty.
It will be the full-back's first appearance for seven weeks.
Elsewhere, Scotland centre Sam Johnson returns from Six Nations commitments and Ali Price also features, forging Glasgow's half-back combination with Adam Hastings.
Saracens: 15 Alex Goode, 14 Sean Maitland, 13 Alex Lozowski, 12 Brad Barritt (c), 11 Liam Williams, 10 Owen Farrell, 9 Ben Spencer; 1 Richard Barrington, 2 Jamie George, 3 Christian Judge, 4 Will Skelton, 5 George Kruis, 6 Maro Itoje, 7 Jackson Wray, 8 Billy Vunipola.
Replacements: 16 Tom Woolstencroft, 17 Titi Lamositele, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Nick Isiekwe, 20 Schalk Burger, 21 Tom Whiteley, 22 Nick Tompkins, 23 David Strettle.
Glasgow Warriors: 15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Kyle Steyn, 13 Stafford McDowall, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Rory Hughes, 10 Adam Hastings, 9 Ali Price; 1 Oli Kebble, 2 Fraser Brown, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Tim Swinson, 5 Scott Cummings, 6 Rob Harley, 7 Callum Gibbins (c), 8 Matt Fagerson.
Replacements: 16 Kevin Bryce, 17 Jamie Bhatti, 18 Siua Halanukonuka, 19 Jonny Gray, 20 Chris Fusaro, 21 George Horne, 22 Peter Horne, 23 Niko Matawalu.