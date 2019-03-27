Quiz: European Champions Cup quarter-finals

Simon Zebo, Joey Carbery and Billy Vunipola are all in Champions Cup quarter-final action this weekend

After another superb Six Nations Championship, Champions Cup rugby is back, and for the eight teams left, these are the biggest games of their seasons.

Since 1995, the best clubs from around Europe have competed for the ultimate prize in domestic rugby, though it was not until the European Cup's second season (1996/97) that quarter-finals were first introduced.

We have witnessed 88 enthralling quarters since then and this weekend, we are all set to enjoy four more crackers. On Saturday, Edinburgh host Munster, Saracens entertain Glasgow and Leinster welcome provincial rivals Ulster. On Sunday, it's an all-French affair as Racing 92 play Toulouse.

Put your knowledge of European Cup quarter-finals throughout the years to the test with our quiz below!

Five of the teams left in the competition - Munster, Leinster, Saracens, Toulouse and Ulster - are former champions.

The other three sides - Edinburgh, Glasgow and Racing 92 - have never won the competition, though Racing make up the beaten finalists from two of the last three seasons.

It's an all-star cast...!