Joey Carbery signs two-year contract extension with Munster and IRFU

Joey Carbery has signed a two-year contract extension with Munster and the IRFU that will keep him at the province until 2022.

The 23-year-old fly-half has scored 143 points in 13 appearances for Munster since joining them on a two-year deal last summer.

Carbery is also the leading points scorer in the Champions Cup this season, and tops the PRO14 Golden Boot standings with an 87-per-cent kicking success rate.

He has won 18 caps for Ireland, with his first coming in the famous 40-29 victory over New Zealand in Chicago in 2016 - Ireland's first win over the All Blacks.

Carbery played twice in this year's Six Nations, coming off the bench in the defeat to England on the opening weekend and the victory over Scotland a week later.

Munster have also secured the future of scrum-half Alby Mathewson, who has signed a contract extension until the end of November.