Paul O'Connell to leave Stade Francais at end of season

Paul O'Connell will leave Stade Francais 'by mutual agreement' at the end of the season

Former Ireland captain Paul O'Connell will leave his role as Stade Francais forwards coach at the end of the season, the French club have confirmed.

O'Connell, who won 108 caps for Ireland and captained the 2009 British and Irish Lions during his playing career, joined Heyneke Meyer's backroom staff at Stade on a one-year deal in August.

The former Munster lock will step down "by mutual agreement" at the end of the campaign and does not plan to join another club next season.

In a statement, Stade said: "The Stade Francais Paris and its coach Paul O'Connell have decided by mutual agreement not to renew their collaboration next season.

"Stade Francais Paris and Paul O'Connell are very happy with their time together, and look forward to the challenges they will face until the end of the season.

"Paul O'Connell is, and will always be, considered a member of the Stade Francais Paris family."

O'Connell added: "I have decided not to stay beyond my contract year with the club, and do not plan to join another club next season either.

"I had a great adventure at Stade. I am grateful to the club for the opportunity they gave me to live and work in Paris."