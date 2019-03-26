Johnny McNicholl signs new Scarlets deal

Johnny McNicholl has committed his future to the Scarlets

Johnny McNicholl has become the latest high-profile player to agree a new deal with Scarlets.

McNicholl, who can play full-back or wing, joined from New Zealand Super Rugby side Crusaders in 2016 and was part of the Scarlets team that lifted the Guinness PRO12 title that season.

The 28-year-old made an immediate impact after signing for the club with a try on his debut against Leinster.

McNicholl has scored 27 tries for Scarlets

He has gone on to touch down 27 times in 59 appearances, including a hat-trick in last season's PRO14 final in Dublin.

McNicholl's new contract follows last week's announcement that Grand Slam-winners Jonathan Davies, Ken Owens and Rob Evans have all signed new deals with Scarlets.

Jonathan Davies has also signed a new deal with the club

"I am happy that everything has been finalised and I'm staying at the Scarlets," said McNicholl.

"Myself and my family are settled here in Wales and have been made to feel very welcome.

"We have had some great success over the last couple of years and hopefully there is more to come.

"I'm looking forward to reconnecting with my former Crusaders coach Brad Mooar and feel there are exciting times ahead."

Ken Owens has skippered the Scarlets for five years

Born in Christchurch, McNicholl was a regular for the Crusaders in Super Rugby and a title-winner with the Canterbury provincial team before making the move to west Wales.

He qualifies for Six Nations champions Wales on residency in December.

"It is great news that Johnny has signed a new contract," said Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac.

"He has been one of the most dangerous attacking threats in the PRO14 in recent years and played a big part in us reaching successive finals and a European semi-final.

"With the news of Jon, Ken and Rob signing last week, this is another significant signing for the Scarlets. The squad is looking strong for next season."