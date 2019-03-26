Dave Rennie not allowing history to distract Glasgow in Champions Cup quarter-final

Dave Rennie has stressed the need for his team to be disciplined against Saracens

Head coach Dave Rennie knows Glasgow are on the brink of making Heineken Champions Cup history but has stressed the difficulty of overcoming Saracens in Saturday's quarter-final.

Glasgow have never reached the semi-final of the competition but get a chance to do so at the expense of the English giants at Allianz Park, while Edinburgh are also in the quarter-finals, playing Munster.

Rennie knows what it would mean for his side to get through to the last four for the first time but accepts that Saracens, who have won both pool encounters between the teams this season, "probably" pose the biggest challenge the Warriors could face.

He said: "It creates a little bit of history doesn't it? So it is always exciting to be part of.

"Obviously with us and Edinburgh both in the top eight it is already a good sign and I know both sides will be keen to kick on.

Saracens are the only English club to qualify for the Champions Cup quarter-finals

"We are excited to be in the competition still, we are going to back ourselves to go down there and really challenge them, but we know we will have to be good because they are a quality side.

"We are well aware of what they bring. They are a very big team, very physical so we are going to have to be very disciplined because they have the ability to put you in a corner and strangle you.

"We are going to have to defend very well.

"I thought we defended very well the first time we played them here, not well enough when we played them down there and that hurt us in the end.

"But we have been in the game for 70 minutes both times so we have to be really clinical, take our opportunities and defend well."