Alex Lozowski wants Saracens to repeat double success after Premiership win

Alex Lozowski believes his team can carry on their success again next season

Alex Lozowski has underlined Saracens' desire to "do it all again" next season after they completed a European and domestic trophy double for the second time in four campaigns.

Saturday's win delivered their fifth Premiership crown since Mark McCall took charge in 2011 and Lozowski is keen for his side to continue their dominance.

"I think everyone has worked so hard to get here," Saracens and England centre Lozowski said.

"Some of those lads were involved in the 2016 one as well. I think we will probably enjoy the next few days and then reflect and realise what a great achievement it is.

"Maybe when we all retire and hang up our boots it will be nice to look back on.

"The boys are all so hungry, and I think they want to enjoy the off-season, come back and then do it all again."

Mark McCall has now won eight major trophy since joining Saracens

Lozowski admits that Exeter were tricky oppositions in the final at Twickenham at Saturday after Saracens added Premiership title glory to their Heineken Champions Cup success earlier this season.

"The games were different challenges thrown at us, and they play in different ways," he added.

"You have to give credit to Exeter and the way they played, and it definitely felt like a harder game to come back from, I think.

"Credit our boys for having the team spirit and the belief to come back. I am not sure how we won, to be honest.

Saracens' triumph came just three weeks after they defeated Leinster to conquer Europe

"Probably at the end, it was a kind of a weird feeling because we knew we didn't really play that well, but you quickly forget about that, and who cares? We've won the double, so that's all good.

"We are not the finished article, and we have all got to have a look at that game and how we can be better.

"We want to come back better next season, because we know that everyone else will be doing the same.

"Other teams are gunning for you, and hopefully if we get to more big games like that, we play better than that."

Jack Nowell could now be a doubt for the Rugby World Cup

Jack Nowell hobbled off during the game and England boss Eddie Jones will be among those awaiting a fitness update.

"I would imagine it will be the usual story - until he has a scan we won't know," Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter said.

"It looked like his ankle, and he has had a couple of ankle issues this season.

"He was outstanding. He was very difficult to put on the floor, very strong, quick and elusive."