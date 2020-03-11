Jack Singleton: Saracens hooker to join Gloucester on loan

Jack Singleton moved to Saracens from Worcester last year

England hooker Jack Singleton will join Gloucester on a season-long loan from Saracens for the 2020/21 campaign.

Saracens, who are to be relegated from the Premiership at the end of the season due to salary cap breaches, say Singleton will "continue his top-flight development" with Gloucester next season.

The reigning Premiership champions have already agreed to loan out Ben Earl and Max Malins to Bristol Bears.

Singleton, who has three caps for England and represented his country at the World Cup, moved to Saracens from Worcester last year.

Singleton becomes the latest Saracens player to go out on loan

Gloucester rugby director David Humphreys said: "Over the last couple of seasons, Jack has developed into an international quality rugby player and was rewarded with a place in the England World Cup squad in Japan.

"His ability to carry the ball and his general set-piece work are well-suited to our style of play and Jack will get an opportunity to develop his game further at Gloucester.

"In front-row terms, he is still a young player but, with significant Premiership, European and international experience, Jack is an exciting addition to the Gloucester squad ahead of next season."