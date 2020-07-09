Sean Maitland signs new two-year Saracens contract

Sean Maitland has extended his Saracens contract

Saracens have confirmed Scotland international Sean Maitland has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

Maitland has played his part in some of Saracens' biggest moments over the past four years, scoring crucial tries in last season's Heineken Champions Cup and Premiership final successes.

The winger has scored 29 tries in 73 Sarries appearances and will remain with the club - who have been relegated to the second tier of English rugby due to salary cap rule breaches - until 2022.

"I'm very happy to extend my Saracens contract; it was a bit of a no-brainer for me," Maitland said.

"My family love it here, we're settled and I wanted to stay because I love being here and I love what the club is about and the people that are in it.

"We're one big family. That comes right from the top, from the owner, into the group and the Academy. We're all aligned, one big family, and for me that's important.

Director of rugby Mark McCall said: "Sean has made an outstanding contribution to our club over the last four years both on and off the field.

"He has taken his game to a new level during that time and has had a great influence on some of our younger players. To have a player of Sean's quality and experience commit his future to the club is a huge boost."