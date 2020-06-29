Brad Barritt: Saracens captain to leave at end of 2019/20 season after 12-year stay

Brad Barritt captained Saracens to Champions Cup win at St James' Park in 2019

Long-serving Saracens captain Brad Barritt will leave the club at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

The 33-year-old has signed a contract extension to ensure he will be available for the rest of the Premiership campaign and their Champions Cup defence, with Leinster their opponents in the delayed quarter-finals.

Barritt, who joined in 2008, has been an influential figure during Saracens' most successful period of the club's history but he will not remain at Allianz Park in the Championship next season.

"I'm excited and delighted to announce that I've signed a contract extension until the end of the 2019/20 season," said Barritt, who has captained the side to their last two Premiership and European titles since taking the role in 2016.

"But I'm also sadly going to announce that this will be my last season with Saracens. I have had an incredible stay here of 12 years.

"There have been so many memories, so many experiences, but sadly all good things must come to an end.

"I'm immensely excited to finish off the season. To still have the Champions Cup as a goal and focus point for us is immensely exciting.

"I also want to hopefully sign off on a positive note and enjoy these last few months as a Saracen."

🗣 @Saracens has been my home & family for 12 years.

All good things, have to come to an end. As I’ve decided that the 19/20 season, will be my last as a Saracen. However, I’m delighted to have extended my stay to defend our @ChampionsCup title & finish the @premrugby season. pic.twitter.com/6psyHfdz7n — Brad Barritt (@bradbarritt) June 29, 2020

Barritt, a five-time Premiership and three-time European Champions Cup winner in total, has amassed 257 appearances during his 12-year stay.

The impending departure of the 26-cap England international follows shortly after a similar announcement from scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth, who will also see out the remainder of the season at relegated Saracens.

Mark McCall, the Saracens director of rugby, has described Barritt as a "truly great captain"

Director of Rugby Mark McCall added: "Brad's agreement to stay with the club until the conclusion of the 19/20 season is outstanding news.

"He has been a central figure in the development of our club for more than a decade and a truly great captain for the last five years.

"We are delighted that Brad will have the opportunity to end his time with us in the manner he so richly deserves."

The Premiership is due to restart on the weekend of August 15, with the Champions Cup recommencing in September.