Nick Tompkins: Wales international centre to join Dragons on loan from Saracens

Nick Tompkins celebrates scoring a try against Italy during the 2020 Six Nations

Dragons have announced that Wales international centre Nick Tompkins will join the region on a year-long loan from Saracens.

Tompkins becomes the latest player to be loaned out by Sarries, with Max Malins and Ben Earl joining Bristol, Jack Singleton moving to Gloucester, Alex Lozowski joining Montpellier and Nick Isiekwe moving to Northampton.

The 25-year-old made his international debut for Wales earlier this year and appeared in all four Wales' games during the 2020 Six Nations.

Dean Ryan, Director of Dragons Rugby, said: "We're delighted to be able to welcome a player of Nick's calibre to the region.

"He has enjoyed success in a Saracens shirt and he brings that winning mentality and attitude, as well as enjoying a fresh environment and competition in which to challenge himself.

"Nick's experience will undoubtedly bring out the best in those around him in our squad and we know he will leave an indelible mark on his time at Rodney Parade."

While Tompkins will spend next season with Dragons, his long-term future remains with Saracens, where he signed a contract extension in December and has played since 2012.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said: "We are thrilled that Nick has confirmed his long-term commitment to stay at the club.

"As a youngster in our Academy it was clear that Nick was a player of real potential and we have enjoyed watching him grow and develop both on the field and as a young man.

"As a club we are delighted that Nick has chosen to continue to realise his potential with Saracens."