Alex Lozowski: Saracens centre to join Montpellier on season-long loan

Alex Lozowski will play Top 14 rugby next season

Alex Lozowski has agreed a new two-year contract with Saracens which sees him join Montpellier on loan next season.

The 26-year-old centre will move to the Top 14 while Saracens are playing in English rugby's second tier before then returning for the 2021/22 season.

Lozowski, who has won five England caps, joined Saracens from Wasps in 2016 and has made 107 appearances for the north Londoners.

He becomes the latest player to be loaned out by Sarries with Nick Isiekwe joining Northampton Saints, Max Malins and Ben Earl joining Bristol and Jack Singleton moving to Gloucester.

"It's a club that have been really good to me over the years and I've enjoyed playing here for a long time now," said Lozowski.

"I'll be watching closely and cheering on the lads and hoping they do really, really well next season. I think the team spirit and character will take us back to where we want to be.

"I'm glad that I'll be able to come back and play in a great team with a great bunch of lads the season after next."

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: "We are delighted that Alex has chosen to his extend his stay at the club.

"While he has made great progress over the last few years, we firmly believe there is much more to come and we look forward to helping him realise his undoubted potential."