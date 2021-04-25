Saracens 48-20 Ealing: Sarries score five tries to beat Championship leaders Ealing

Billy Vunipola of Saracens looks to offload out of a tackle

Saracens successfully negotiated the toughest assignment of their Greene King IPA Championship season to date by crushing leaders Ealing 48-20 at StoneX Stadium.

All of the club's England contingent, including captain Owen Farrell, were present for the five-try victory but it was South African World Cup winner Vincent Koch who took star billing by crossing in each half.

Alex Lewington, Aled Davies and Nick Tompkins also touched down against opponents who won both their previous encounters in a pre-season warm-up competition, although most of Saracens' internationals were absent for those games.

Farrell kicked 23 points, missing just one shot at goal, and the only worrying moments of a sunny afternoon in north London were injuries to Jamie George and Billy Vunipola, but both England forwards were able to carry on.

The win lifts Saracens up to third in the table, five points behind Ealing with four matches of the regular season remaining as they step up their push for an immediate return to the Gallagher Premiership.

The Championship winners are decided by a two-leg play-off and, on the evidence of this encounter, Saracens will be strong favourites to rejoin the top flight, with the rivals likely to meet again in June.