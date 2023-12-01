Owen Farrell to miss Saracens' game against Northampton on Saturday with knee problem

Owen Farrell will miss Saracens' Gallagher Premiership home game against Northampton on Saturday because of a knee problem.

Saracens announced on Wednesday that the 32-year-old has taken a break from international rugby and would miss next year's Six Nations in order to focus on his and his family's mental well-being.

Farrell will still play club rugby during his England sabbatical but will not feature at StoneX Stadium this weekend after picking up a knee issue during last week's win over Bristol.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said on Thursday that the abuse Farrell had received, including after he was red-carded for a dangerous tackle while playing for England against Wales in August, was "shameful".

Fly-half Farrell captained England to the semi-finals of the World Cup in France this autumn after returning from his ban but was booed by a section of supporters.

"It's remarkable that he played the way he played during the World Cup, if we take into account how he was feeling," McCall said of Farrell.

"He is a person who is right on top of his game at the moment, yet he and his family have been made to feel the way they feel. It is shameful - it's not right.

"I've worked with Owen for 15 years, every day, and the person that has been portrayed in the media bears no resemblance to the person I know. He's a family man, they've always come first.

"There was a narrative created and started and that's been there for quite some time. There's only so much that someone can take.

"On top of that, he's a brilliant, caring, supportive team-mate and a loyal friend to many, and a very good, decent human being. That's the person I know.

"It was courageous and brave of him to open up. I admire Owen for many reasons anyway, but even more for doing this.

"I'm not worried about Europe or the club at all. I'm worried about Owen. We want him to be OK and happy. Clearly he hasn't been."

Gatland: Sad day for rugby and watershed moment

Wales head coach Warren Gatland, writing in the Daily Telegraph:

"In many ways, Owen's decision represents a watershed moment for the game.

"It is a sad day for rugby and a sad day for sport to see someone of Owen's standing in the game have to make the decision to walk away from the international stage just to protect his family.

"Ironically, in making his decision, it might be the best thing for the game in that it will highlight some of the terrible things that are happening in rugby, particularly on the social media front.

"I am largely protected from the abuse because I am not on social media, but my family are, and they see things and it can seep through.

"For a few years now I have been targeted by a troll who managed to get hold of my mobile phone number and has been sending me smart, snidey comments."

"Ultimately the rugby community cares about people and I think it is time for the vast majority of us who are disgusted about what is happening to stand up for each other a bit more, or if you see something online that is out of order, shoot it down.

"It is time for the silent majority to become the loud majority and call out these people."