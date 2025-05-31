Owen Farrell could return to Saracens next season as injury cover, says director of rugby Mark McCall

Owen Farrell could return to Saracens next season as injury cover - if he accepts a salary less than what he is currently on at Racing 92.

Farrell headed for France in 2024 after 16 years at Saracens but his opening campaign was marred by a groin injury and the team's poor form, leading to suggestions he was eyeing a switch back to England.

Sarries are permitted to bring in an injury replacement for Alex Lozowski, whose Achilles issue is likely to sideline him until Christmas - but director of rugby Mark McCall says there are hurdles to overcome if Farrell is to rejoin the Premiership club.

McCall, whose side missed out on this season's play-offs despite beating Bath in the final game of the regular campaign, told reporters: "We think we're a bit vulnerable at 10.

"The way the process works is you compile a list of people you think might be suitable.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Head Coach Andy Farrell explained why his son Owen was not selected for the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia this summer

"Owen wasn't on the list because he's under contract with Racing, but there are some noises they might be prepared to look at that and he might be prepared to look at that.

"A couple of things have to happen. One, Racing have to let him go and they've got to let him go for a price which a club is willing to pay. And secondly he's got to accept a salary which is less than he's on.

"If Owen comes on to the list, he looks like a pretty good option because of the value for money that he would bring.

"It's not just about having talent, it's about being able to think properly on the field. Owen's obviously one of the best at that."

Image: Farrell left Saracens to join Racing 92 last year

McCall feels Farrell would help grow Saracens' young fly-halves Fergus Burke and Louie Johnson, adding: "Owen and Louis, in particular, have a very strong relationship already. They talk every month at least.

"Owen's so willing to share his knowledge and his experience with younger players. For our young talents who are developing, it could be a great thing to have him there."