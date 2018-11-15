Jean-Luc Du Preez joins Sale Sharks on three-month deal

Jean-Luc Du Preez will join his brother Rob at the AJ Bell Stadium

Sale have signed South Africa international Jean-Luc Du Preez as short-term cover for injured England flanker Tom Curry.

Du Preez is joining brother Rob at the AJ Bell Stadium from Super Rugby franchise The Sharks and will be available for selection for the Gallagher Premiership home game against Northampton on November 24.

The 23-year-old - who has signed a three-month contract - can play flanker or No 8 and has been capped 13 times by the Springboks and will join up with his new team-mates ahead of Saturday's game, where he will have a watching brief.

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond said: "Jean-Luc will arrive on Friday and will join the squad in London before the Saracens fixture.

"He is part of the formidable Sharks back row in South Africa and can play in all back three positions.

"He is 6ft 4in and 18 stone so a powerful, athletic lad and he will fit in well with the culture here at Sale and add to the winning mentality we are creating as we gain momentum this year."

South Africa fly-half Rob du Preez also joined Sale on a three-month injury replacement deal, arriving in late October as cover for USA international AJ MacGinty.