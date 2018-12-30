Sale News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Pundits
  • On Sky TV
  • Score Centre
  • Sky Bet
  • Get Sky Sports
More from Rugby Union

Sale Sharks boss Steve Diamond may face RFU probe after alleged altercation with journalist

Last Updated: 30/12/18 4:15pm

Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond
Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond

Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond could face an RFU investigation, following an allegation that he verbally abused a journalist after Saturday's win at Gloucester.

Diamond reportedly clashed with Sam Peters of The Independent outside the media centre, following Sale's 30-15 win.

Peters claimed on Twitter: "An altercation took place between me and Steve Diamond after he 'offered me out' tonight."

Diamond is believed to have been annoyed by a report Peters wrote in September.

Sale Sharks refused to comment when contacted by Sky Sports News.

Peters has written an article for The Independent, in which he gives his version of Saturday's events.

He wrote in part: "I've been asked countless times already if I'm going to make a formal complaint to the Rugby Football Union and the answer is; I'm going to think about it.

"Part of me wants to, in order to show that rugby journalists won't be intimidated by Diamond's posturing 'old school' methods, and the other part of me does not want to drag things out beyond this article.

"That may be taken out of my hands."

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK