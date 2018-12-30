Sale Sharks boss Steve Diamond may face RFU probe after alleged altercation with journalist

Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond

Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond could face an RFU investigation, following an allegation that he verbally abused a journalist after Saturday's win at Gloucester.

Diamond reportedly clashed with Sam Peters of The Independent outside the media centre, following Sale's 30-15 win.

Peters claimed on Twitter: "An altercation took place between me and Steve Diamond after he 'offered me out' tonight."

Thanks for concern (most). I can confirm an altercation took place between me and Steve Diamond after he ‘offered me out’ tonight. I’ll recount in full at right time. Safe to say more play school than old school from a man I consider to be nothing more than a narcissistic bully. — Sam Peters (@Sam_sportsnews) December 29, 2018

Diamond is believed to have been annoyed by a report Peters wrote in September.

Sale Sharks refused to comment when contacted by Sky Sports News.

Peters has written an article for The Independent, in which he gives his version of Saturday's events.

He wrote in part: "I've been asked countless times already if I'm going to make a formal complaint to the Rugby Football Union and the answer is; I'm going to think about it.

My first hand account of what happened between me and Steve Diamond in the Kingsholm press room yesterday. https://t.co/5dEHV3LeCM — Sam Peters (@Sam_sportsnews) December 30, 2018

"Part of me wants to, in order to show that rugby journalists won't be intimidated by Diamond's posturing 'old school' methods, and the other part of me does not want to drag things out beyond this article.

"That may be taken out of my hands."