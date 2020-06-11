Sale Sharks confirm plans for new hometown stadium

The Premiership side moved to the AJ Bell stadium in Eccles in 2012

Sale Sharks have revealed proposed plans for a new state-of-the-art stadium which would see them return to their hometown.

The club say the proposed stadium is part of the "early vision" for Crossford Bridge Community Sports Village - a hub designed to bring together people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

The plans would see the premiership rugby club move from its current base in Salford to a ground they say would provide "world-class hospitality" in Old Trafford.

RETURNING HOME | We can finally share our exciting vision for a historic return to our hometown of Sale, in a new state-of-the-art stadium.

"These exciting plans give us an opportunity to lay down roots and establish an accessible, long-term home for Sale Sharks that we can all be proud of," the club said in a statement.

"From both our elite men's and women's teams to the Sharks Community Trust; being a part of this vision will mean we can have a positive impact in Sale for years to come.

"From the 22nd June, we will be asking fans to share their feedback and suggestions for our new home."

A video posted on Sale's Twitter account claims the prospective Sports Village will be '"a catalyst for the local economy" and "a place that inspires the next generation."