Coronavirus: Sale Sharks forfeit Worcester Warriors match; Bath earn Premiership play-off spot

Sale Sharks have forfeited their rescheduled Premiership match against Worcester Warriors after a further eight Covid-19 cases were recorded at the club, handing Bath the final play-off spot in the process.

Last week 16 players and three members of staff at Sale tested positive for coronavirus prior to their crucial final league game of the season, originally scheduled for Sunday.

The match was postponed to Wednesday night, with fifth-place Sale knowing they needed victory over Worcester to overtake Bath and book a spot in the play-offs.

However, more tests on Tuesday showed an additional six players and two staff tested positive, taking the total to 27 cases in the past seven days and prompting Premiership Rugby to call the match off and award Worcester a 20-0 win.

The forfeit means it is Bath who head to table-toppers Exeter in the second semi-final on Saturday after Wasps host Bristol at the Ricoh Arena.

Sale 'determined to come back stronger'

Sale had named a 'Covid compliant' squad for Wednesday's match, with Steve Diamond's side determined to play out their final league fixture of the regular season given its significance on the standings.

However, the additional cases meant that was not possible, with Sale calling the outcome "devastating" while also reiterating that reports which claimed partying had led to the outbreak were "completely inaccurate and untrue".

A Sale statement read: "This is devastating for Sale Sharks, the players and staff with Covid-19 denying the club the chance to challenge for the Premiership title at the final hurdle. Sale Sharks and all involved with the club are determined to come back stronger than ever in time for next season.

"The owners are very proud of, and grateful to, the players and staff for the effort that has been demonstrated throughout the protracted season and particularly over this past week.

"Sale Sharks would like to thank all its supporters for wishing the club's players and staff a speedy recovery during these difficult circumstances. They would like to reassure those well-wishers that no-one who has been infected has any serious health concerns at present. The club will continue to ensure that everybody is closely monitored and supported over the coming weeks.

Sale's forfeit means Bath will now take on Exeter in Saturday's play-off semi-final

"Although everyone at Sale Sharks is disappointed to see our campaign end in this manner, the club wholly understand that the welfare of players, staff and officials is the most important factor. Throughout the last six months, we have followed the official guidelines and protocols given to us by the RFU and Premiership Rugby, with rigorous testing regimes and safety measures in place to protect everyone connected to the game. Sale Sharks is confident the audit carried out by the RFU over the past few days will confirm this absolutely.

"Reports over the weekend suggesting our players acted irresponsibly by partying and socialising throughout Manchester after our Premiership Rugby Cup victory are completely inaccurate and untrue.

"Health and Safety has always been our top priority throughout the return of professional rugby in England and we have an important role to play in supporting the Premiership Rugby players that have tested positive for this terrible virus."

RFU investigation ongoing

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) had already launched an investigation after the initial 19 cases, and the governing body said on Wednesday it will publish findings in due course amid "concerns" over the outbreak.

RFU statement: "The RFU is undertaking a full and thorough investigation and is working closely with Public Health England. A summary of findings will be published in due course and we will consider if there are any learnings for all clubs.

"The RFU has concerns about how this situation has developed and will be making recommendations to PRL and the PGB to avoid future uncertainty for clubs and players as well as protecting the reputation of the game."

'Sale will be devastated, but health takes precedent'

Premiership Rugby chief executive Darren Childs said: "I have spoken to Sale Sharks this morning and neither the club or Premiership Rugby will take risks with people's health.

"Together we won't compromise our commitment that matches will only happen if it is safe to do so, therefore the game is off. Today's decision demonstrates that commitment.

Bristol play Wasps in the other play-off semi-final on Saturday

"Our first thoughts are now with those at the club, both players and management, who have tested positive and we wish them a speedy recovery. We mustn't forget we have a significant number of people at one of our clubs with Covid-19, and we will give the Sharks all the support they need.

"We know everyone at Sale Sharks will be devastated, and we share their disappointment that their season ends this way. But we can't jeopardise the health of any players, staff or management at any of our clubs. This is why we took action at the weekend to prevent the match going ahead on its original date, and again today to cancel the game.

"We all love rugby and want it to thrive and grow but sport has to be put in perspective compared to the devastating effects of Covid-19. We aren't prepared to take unnecessary risks with people's health.

"We stated there was no room in the calendar for matches to be postponed but last weekend the health of everyone involved took precedent to ensure the Sale Sharks squad could be tested again, following the initial positive tests. Those concerns were proved today when we saw an additional eight positive tests. People fight hard for points in Gallagher Premiership Rugby, and for a place in the semi-final but everyone agrees this has to take second place to people's health and well-being.

"Covid-19 has created the biggest challenges rugby has ever faced, as it threatens the future of the game, but with this case resolved, it is now crucial we now look forward to two compelling Gallagher Premiership Rugby semi-finals on Saturday, which are followed by two of our clubs contesting European Finals the weekend after and our season ending on a high at Twickenham Stadium on 24 October."