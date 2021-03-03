Manu Tuilagi: England centre takes up salsa dancing to aid recovery from Achilles injury

Manu Tuilagi could return to action in May

Manu Tuilagi has taken up salsa dancing to aid his recovery from the Achilles injury that is on course to heal in time for the latter stages of Sale's Premiership title push.

The England centre is around eight weeks away from a return to action after tearing the tendon against Northampton in late September, ruling him out of the Autumn Nations Cup and Six Nations.

As part of his rehabilitation Tuilagi is performing salsa and hiking as he closes in on a comeback in early May that will enable him to make a late pitch for British and Irish Lions selection against South Africa this summer.

Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson said: "Manu's walking and learning salsa, believe it or not. If you're hiking and doing salsa you can't be far off playing rugby.

Tuilagi suffered a torn Achilles tendon last September

"The salsa is for his ankle and a wife of one of the players is taking [coronavirus] tests because she's able to teach him salsa, so he's been learning that.

"He's going to perform for the boys in around five weeks. I haven't watched him salsa, but he's good with his feet for a big guy.

"I went for a 7.5km hike with him around Macclesfield Forest last Friday and he was on great form.

"We went up to the highest point of Macc Forest. He was climbing over boulders and it's really undulating terrain, that's why we took him. He's got another one this Friday that's 10km.

"It's about seven to eight weeks for him, maybe. Definitely he'll play again this season. It's good to see him up and about. He's a good lad so he's adding energy to the place."

Tuilagi's ball carrying might has left a void in midfield for Sale and England, but the latest timeframe for his return means he could be involved in the last five rounds of the regular Premiership season plus the play-offs, if the Sharks progress.

Lions coach Warren Gatland will monitor his progress closely knowing a fit Tuilagi would be the most destructive player at his disposal with no obvious like-for-like replacement across all four nations.