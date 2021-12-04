Saturday's URC: Ospreys beat Ulster; Lions beat Stormers

Stephen Myler kicked four penalties and a conversion as the Ospreys picked up a valuable win vs Ulster

Recap Saturday's United Rugby Championship action as the Ospreys beat Ulster and the Lions beat the Stormers in South Africa...

Ospreys 19-13 Ulster

Ospreys fly-half Stephen Myler kicked 14 points to steer his side to a hard-fought 19-13 victory over Ulster in Swansea.

Full time score and it's a victory for the Ospreys



The home side had to rely on an heroic defence, led by back-rowers Morgan Morris and Jac Morgan, to restrict their opponents to one penalty try, despite the visitors dominating in terms of possession and territory.

Morris scored the Ospreys' only try, with Myler kicking four penalties and a conversion.

Ulster responded with their penalty try and John Cooney added two penalties.

Stormers 19-37 Lions

The Lions picked up their first win since the opening round of the United Rugby Championship as they triumphed 37-19 over the Stormers in Cape Town.

The Johannesburg outfit had not registered a victory since beating Zebre Parma in Italy on the opening night of the campaign, but tries from Francke Horn (2), Andre Warner and Vincent Tshituka - and 17 points from the boot of Fred Zeilinga - saw them overcome the Stormers.

Stefan Ungerer, Seabelo Senatla and Andre-Hugo Venter crossed for the home side, with Manie Libbok and Tim Swiel kicking a conversion apiece.

Glasgow Warriors vs Dragons (7.35pm kick-off)