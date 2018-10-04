Australia News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Pundits
  • On Sky TV
  • Score Centre
  • Sky Bet
  • Get Sky Sports
More from Rugby Union

Bernard Foley handed Wallabies starting berth

Last Updated: 04/10/18 6:06pm

Bernard Foley is back in the starting line-up
Bernard Foley is back in the starting line-up

Bernard Foley has been recalled at fly-half by Australia for Saturday's Rugby Championship match with Argentina.

The versatile Kurtley Beale switches to inside centre while Matt Toomua drops to the bench.

Argentina vs Australia

October 6, 2018, 11:30pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

More to follow...

Australia: 15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Israel Folau, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 1 Scott Sio, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 3 Taniela Tupou, 4 Izack Rodda, 5 Adam Coleman, 6 Ned Hanigan, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 David Pocock

Replacements: 16 Tolu Latu, 17 Sekope Kepu, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Rory Arnold, 21 Caleb Timu, 22 Nick Phipps, 23 Matt Toomua, 24 Tom Banks

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK