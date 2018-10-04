Bernard Foley handed Wallabies starting berth

Bernard Foley is back in the starting line-up

Bernard Foley has been recalled at fly-half by Australia for Saturday's Rugby Championship match with Argentina.

The versatile Kurtley Beale switches to inside centre while Matt Toomua drops to the bench.

Argentina vs Australia Live on

Australia: 15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Israel Folau, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 1 Scott Sio, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 3 Taniela Tupou, 4 Izack Rodda, 5 Adam Coleman, 6 Ned Hanigan, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 David Pocock

Replacements: 16 Tolu Latu, 17 Sekope Kepu, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Rory Arnold, 21 Caleb Timu, 22 Nick Phipps, 23 Matt Toomua, 24 Tom Banks