Francois Louw at No 8 for South Africa against New Zealand

6:09 Highlights from Westpac Stadium as New Zealand faced South Africa in the Rugby Championship. Highlights from Westpac Stadium as New Zealand faced South Africa in the Rugby Championship.

Francois Louw, Damian de Allende and Steven Kitshoff are back in the Springbok starting line-up for Saturday's Rugby Championship match against the All Blacks at Loftus Versfeld, where Willie le Roux will play in his 50th Test for South Africa.

Louw is back in the frame having returned from English club commitments and he will start at No 8, while Sikhumbuzo Notshe will play off the bench.

Francois Louw will start at No 8 for South Africa

De Allende has shrugged off the shoulder injury that forced him to miss last weekend's win over the Wallabies in Port Elizabeth and takes over the No 12 jersey from Andre Esterhuizen.

South Africa vs New Zealand Live on

Kitshoff is part of the starting front row in a straight rotational swop with the experienced Tendai Mtawarira, who will provide impact off the bench. Vincent Koch is also set to play an impact role after he was named amongst the replacement forwards, in place of Wilco Louw.

The rest of the team that defeated Australia last weekend in Port Elizabeth was kept unchanged.

"Damian has trained very well and took full contact this week, so he is ready," said Bok coach Rassie Erasmus.

Damian De Allende back at centre for South Africa

"Notshe played well against the Wallabies last weekend and will offer us something different when he goes on, but Flo (Louw) has a lot of experience and is good on the ground."

Erasmus said he is looking forward to seeing Koch get another run in the Springbok jersey.

Vincent Koch in action for Saracens

"Vincent has learnt a lot from playing in Northern Hemisphere conditions and I am sure he is very keen to pull on that Green and Gold jersey again. He has a burning desire to play for the Springboks and I am delighted for him as we continue to build our squad depth."

Erasmus added that while his team has some momentum going into the big game, they will be looking to improve in all areas against a quality All Blacks team.

"They will test us in every department," said Erasmus.

Erasmus congratulated Le Roux for reaching the special milestone of 50 Test caps: “Willie has grown immensely since making his debut five years ago and his calm influence at the back, as well as his experience, will be vital on Saturday. He deserves this accolade.” pic.twitter.com/XacSda2Los — South African Rugby (@Springboks) October 4, 2018

"The All Blacks usually hit hard back after a loss so we have to be mentally and physically ready for a massive contest. We will have to front up in defence and be clinical when we creating chances because the All Blacks punish you for errors and missed opportunities.

"The Springboks versus All Blacks at a packed Loftus, I think it's going to be a special occasion."

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 1 Steven Kitshoff, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Francois Louw.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse.