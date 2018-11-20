Bernard Foley and Israel Folau among Australia players hit by stomach bug

1:13 Wallabies forward Izack Rodda says the stomach bug that has affected players, including Israel Folau and Bernard Foley, is being contained ahead of the Test against England Wallabies forward Izack Rodda says the stomach bug that has affected players, including Israel Folau and Bernard Foley, is being contained ahead of the Test against England

Australia will be sweating on the fitness of Bernard Foley and Israel Folau after the duo were hit by a stomach bug ahead of Saturday's Sky Live Autumn International against England at Twickenham.

Ten of the travelling contingent - a mixture of players and support staff - have been affected by the virus, an Australia spokesman confirmed.

However, lock Izack Rodda said the issue is being contained as Australia continue preparations for the Test against England.

Rodda told Sky Sports: "It's not too serious at this stage. We've had two or three players shown signs, and a couple of staff, so we've put them in their own room to try and contain it around the group. It has not affected any preparation at this stage."

There are also doubts over David Pocock's fitness, with the 30-year-old forward only training for a short time on Tuesday, having sustained a neck problem that forced him off in the 26-7 win over Italy last Saturday.

However, Rodda is confident Pocock will feature as Australia look to end 2018 on a high.

Rodda added: "I'm pretty confident. He sat down today to rest, but I reckon the coaches will give him every opportunity to play, and I have complete confidence that he'll be fine.

David Pocock has not trained this week due to a neck problem

"He's massive. On the ball and around the park he's an outstanding player. It would be a big loss, but we have players that would step in and do a good job."

Australia responded to defeat against Wales with a comfortable victory against Italy, and come up against an England side who have enjoyed victories over South Africa and Japan either side of a narrow defeat to New Zealand.

Rodda says Australia are happy to be deemed underdogs going into Saturday's Test, and he is predicting a physical battle against England's pack.

"You've got to have confidence, that's part of the battle. They're a very strong team and we're going to have our work cut out for us," he said.

"I love the forward battle. They're a very strong pack, very physical, and we're going to really have to step up to that level, but I reckon we're ready to do so.

"Sometimes being underestimated is good, being the underdog, but we're a strong pack and will have to step up to their intensity."