Australia flanker David Pocock fit to face England but Kurtley Beale misses out

David Pocock takes his place in the back row despite suffering a neck injury against Italy

David Pocock has been passed fit for Australia's Test with England, but playmaker Kurtley Beale is omitted from their match-day squad.

Pocock suffered a neck injury during last weekend's win in Italy and was only able to take part in non-contact work on Tuesday. He will be closely monitored ahead of Saturday's Test at Twickenham, live on Sky Sports Action.

There is no place for Beale, however, who had been an ever-present for the Wallabies in 2018 and came off the bench during their 26-7 win in Padua.

Kurtley Beale is not included in the match-day 23

Head coach Michael Cheika has kept faith with Matt Toomua and Bernard Foley as his two playmakers while scrum-half Will Genia wins his 100th cap.

Dane Haylett-Petty and Jake Maddocks start on either wing with Israel Folau continuing at full-back, while Tolu Latu and Sekope Kepu come into the front row.

Australia: 15 Israel Folau, 14 Dane Haylett-Petty, 13 Samu Kerevi, 12 Bernard Foley, 11 Jack Maddocks, 10 Matt Toomua; 1 Scott Sio, 2 Tolu Latu, 3 Sekope Kepu, 4 Izack Rodda, 5 Adam Coleman, 6 Jack Dempsey, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 David Pocock.

Replacements: 16 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17 Jermaine Ainsley, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Ned Hanigan, 21 Pete Samu, 22 Nick Phipps, 23 Sefa Naivalu.

