Michael Cheika to remain in charge of Australia despite poor 2018

Rugby Australia has confirmed coach Michael Cheika will lead the Wallabies to next year's World Cup in Japan.

However, he will now work under the supervision of Scott Johnson, who takes a new role as Australia's director of rugby.

Cheika was under pressure after the Wallabies won only four of 13 tests in 2018 - their worst record in 60 years.

But Rugby Australia has kept faith in Cheika's leadership, with chief executive Raelene Castle saying: "He's started something, he wants to finish it.

"We are confident Michael is the right man to lead the Wallabies to the World Cup, and the appointment of Scott Johnson will support Michael and his coaching team as they prepare for the tournament in Japan next September."

Johnson is currently Scotland's director of rugby but he will leave for his new post at the end of the 2019 Guinness Six Nations.

"This has been a big decision but for me, right now, it is the right one to make," he said.

"From the outset, I've wanted to make Scotland more competitive on the world stage on all levels.

Johnson will leave his Scotland role after the Six Nations

"I've had the opportunity to work with some highly talented and committed people, and together I think we have made progress in those areas, and I hope that will continue in the years ahead.

"I am excited to be returning to Rugby Australia in the director of rugby role and I am looking forward to supporting Michael and the Wallabies in their build up to the World Cup."

In a statement, Cheika said the new structure will be "great" for Australian rugby.

"I know it will prove to be the best long-term structure for the game in this country," he said.

"I'm looking forward to working with Scott and finishing the work that I started by making Australians proud of our performance."