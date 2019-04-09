George Gregan: 'Rugby World Cup is a special animal'

George Gregan believes Australia have a chance of winning this year's Rugby World Cup

George Gregan, Australia's most-capped player, believes the Wallabies have a chance of surprising at the Rugby World Cup.

This follows Australia coach Michael Cheika claiming they will rebound from an underwhelming 2018.

In this year's World Cup, they will be up against Six Nations Grand Slam winners Wales but Gregan feels Australia will take the challenge head on.

He said: "We like going to international competitions and especially if the Wallabies are a little bit under the radar then they can go about their work and do a good block of training then they will think 'why not?'

"Sure, we have been inconsistent for three years but it is a seven-week tournament and it is a special animal, the Rugby World Cup."

This was the case in the autumn when Wales registered their first victory over the Wallabies in 10 years with a narrow 9-6 win at the Principality Stadium.

Australia's current scrum half, Will Genia after Australia's 9-6 loss to Wales in the Autumn

Alongside this, Australia failed to impress throughout 2018 which signified their worst test campaign in 60 years, winning just four of 13 matches.

However, Wales don't have the World Cup pedigree of Australia who have won the tournament twice, in 1991 and 1999.

Gregan, who was part of the winning squad in 1999, is confident that members of the Australia side to reach the 2015 Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand will help boost the team this time around.

Gregan chases down Johnny Wilkinson's Rugby World Cup-winning drop goal in 2003

He added: "You have a team like Wales, who have won 14 in a row and all the fundamentals of their game are sound. The Wallabies team haven't had that for a while.

"I think Australia have just been really inconsistent but have shown glimpses of what they can do.

"The ability to score points is in that group because they have some world-class players; Will Genia, Israel Folau, Samu Kerevi is developing into a really good international centre.

"You can see parts of their game improving, but they haven't put it all together at the same time for an extended period and that is what consistent, good teams do."

Australia celebrating their last Rugby World Cup triumph in 1999

Overall, Australia have an incredibly strong Rugby World Cup record, appearing in four of the eight finals to be played.

With the tournament kicking off in September, Gregan sees Australia's chances of coming out victorious improving as the year goes on.

He concluded: "They do have time in a World Cup year, which is a unique year. It is about getting it right when you get over here.

"I just see the margins now, particularly amongst the top eight teams, getting smaller and smaller.

"They can flip that switch, they have that in them."