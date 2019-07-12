Australia fly-half Bernard Foley confirms Waratahs exit after World Cup

Bernard Foley is expected to join a Japanese club after the World Cup

Australia fly-half Bernard Foley will leave Super Rugby side New South Wales Waratahs after the 2019 World Cup to "pursue overseas opportunities".

Reports in Australia claim Foley will join Japanese Top League side Kubota Spears after the upcoming tournament in Japan, which begins on September 20.

Foley has previously played in Japan, having joined the Ricoh Black Rams for one season after the 2015 World Cup.

The 29-year-old, who has won 67 caps for Australia over a six-year international career, confirmed his departure from the Waratahs but his yet to reveal his next club.

Foley will leave the Waratahs as their most-capped fly-half with 119 matches

"It's not been an easy decision and one that took a great deal of thought, but to be moving on from the Waratahs is certainly a bittersweet feeling," Foley said on the Waratahs' website on Friday.

"The Waratahs gave me my first opportunity at professional rugby and I've grown so much as a player and a person during my time here, playing with some of the game's greats and making friendships that will last a lifetime.

"It's been a privilege to represent this great state and my family and friends. I'd like to thank the coaches who have supported me and the team-mates I've played with over the years.

"Our fans have been exceptional during my time here and I'd like to thank them for their support, I look forward to cheering on the boys with them well into the future.

Will Genia (L) and Quade Cooper (R) recently joined Japanese side Kintetsu Liners

"I've loved every minute of my time here, but I've got a new challenge in front of me and I'm looking forward to that as well."

Foley is still eligible to play for the Wallabies because he has reached the 60-Test threshold required for overseas-based Australian players.

He is set to become the third Australia international to join a Japanese club within the last week - following Will Genia and Quade Cooper, who signed for second tier side Kintetsu Liners on Thursday.

The Liners confirmed Genia will link up with the club after the World Cup, but Cooper, who was not named in the Wallabies' Rugby Championship squad, could move to Japan as soon as September.