Australia decide against Reece Hodge ban appeal for dangerous tackle

Australia won't appeal Reece Hodge's ban

Australia coach Michael Cheika has confirmed he will not appeal against Reece Hodge's three-match ban for a dangerous tackle.

Hodge will miss Sunday's World Cup Pool D clash against Wales in Tokyo, as well as additional group-stage appointments with Uruguay and Georgia, after his citing and suspension for the tackle on Fiji flanker Peceli Yato.

In the independent disciplinary committee's written judgement on the matter, it was revealed Hodge said in his evidence he was not aware of World Rugby's decision-making framework for high tackles and that he had not received any related coaching.

"We deliberated, yes, with our QC and several other legal minds around Australia, and we've come to the conclusion that we won't be appealing," Cheika told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Australia's Reece Hodge hits Fiji's Peceli Yato with a high tackle during their Rugby World Cup, Pool D match in Sapporo

"If they can't see that tackle doesn't meet the red card threshold on first view, I worry a little bit about going back there and getting more.

"After speaking with Reece, we decided not to do it."

Wales ended Australia's long run of success in the fixture by beating them last November - a win that was part of a record 14-Test unbeaten sequence which also helped Wales briefly become world rugby's number one-ranked team.

Cheika added: "I think every match in the World Cup is a grand final. Whether you can try to isolate one more than the other, I personally don't believe so.

"All that history stuff between one team and another doesn't count because you get out there and it is zero-zero.

"I've been privileged to be a part of a few of these (Wales versus Australia games) now. It was my first ever Test match in charge of Australia.

0:48 Australia head coach Michael Cheika has hit out at World Rugby after Reece Hodge was banned for three matches for a dangerous tackle. Australia head coach Michael Cheika has hit out at World Rugby after Reece Hodge was banned for three matches for a dangerous tackle.

"We've got very contrasting styles - we like to run with the ball. They like a lot of counter-attack footy sometimes, and they are great defenders as well.

"One thing you see in these games is full commitment from all players on both sides, and that is what usually makes them pretty tight.

"They are very well drilled, and he (Wales head coach Warren Gatland) has obviously got the ability to create a lot of cohesion inside his teams.

"He has got a great list of achievements, and that experience helps a coach when it comes to these big tournaments, without a doubt, so he is very well qualified to be where he is."