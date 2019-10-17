Australia name Jordan Petaia at centre for Rugby World Cup quarter-final with England
Last Updated: 17/10/19 9:28am
Teenager Jordan Petaia will start at outside centre for Australia in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against England in Oita.
The 19-year-old is Australia's youngest Test centre since Jason Little 30 years ago. He also becomes the first player born this century to feature in a Rugby World Cup knockout game.
Petaia moves from wing to midfield, with Reece Hodge returning after serving a three-match suspension.
Hodge was banned following his citing for a high tackle on Fiji's Peceli Yato in the Wallabies' opening World Cup fixture last month.
Other changes see half-backs Christian Lealifano and Will Genia both start, plus skipper Michael Hooper, who wins his 99th cap, and prop Allan Alaalatoa.
Full-back Kurtley Beale, meanwhile, starts after completing graduated return-to-play protocols.
Saturday's encounter at Oita Stadium is the countries' seventh World Cup meeting, with the current head-to-head standing at 3-3.
However, Australia have lost their last six games against England since beating them at Twickenham during the 2015 World Cup.
Australia: 15 Kurtley Beale, 14 Reece Hodge, 13 Jordan Petaia, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Christian Lealiifano, 9 Will Genia; 1 Scott Sio, 2 Tolu Latu, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 4 Izack Rodda, 5 Rory Arnold, 6 David Pocock, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 Isa Naisarani.
Replacements: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 James Slipper, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Adam Coleman, 20 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 21 Nic White, 22 Matt To'omua, 23 James O'Connor.