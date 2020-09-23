Michael Hooper will remain Wallabies captain, Dave Rennie confirms

Michael Hooper will lead the Wallabies for their reduced schedule in 2020

Michael Hooper will lead the Wallabies out for his 100th Test next month after new Australia coach Dave Rennie announced on Wednesday the 28-year-old would retain the captaincy for this season.

Rennie, who on Tuesday oversaw his first training session since taking over from Michael Cheika last year, had previously declined to confirm the openside flanker in the position he has held since 2014.

Hooper has played 46 Tests as captain, including through two World Cup campaigns, and while no one would question his work rate or commitment, his on-field judgement and ability to get on with referees have been criticised at times.

"I've been really impressed with Hoops," Rennie said.

"We've spoken a lot over the past nine months and it's highlighted his passion and commitment. He's a good man with an outstanding work ethic and he's a great role model for our young men coming through.

"In the end his appointment was a straightforward decision."

Rennie (l) says it was a "straightforward decision" to keep Hooper as skipper

Hooper will become the 12th Australian to play 100 Tests in the first Bledisloe Cup clash against the All Blacks in Wellington next month.

"It's a privilege to wear the Wallabies jersey, I feel proud to lead my team-mates and to represent those players that have gone before and all Australians," said Hooper.

"I'm really excited about this group and the direction we are heading. We have already spent some quality time together, defining who we are and what we stand for and what we plan to achieve in the coming months."

Wallabies to quarantine in Christchurch

Australia will quarantine in the South Island city of Christchurch before playing the All Blacks in two Bledisloe Cup matches next month.

4:23 The Wallabies beat the All Blacks 47-26 in last year's Rugby Championship The Wallabies beat the All Blacks 47-26 in last year's Rugby Championship

The Tests will be played in Wellington on October 11 and Auckland on October 18, though the Auckland Test likely will be moved to Dunedin if New Zealand's largest city remains under stricter coronavirus restrictions than the rest of the country.

Auckland is currently under Level 2 lockdown rules, which would require the Test at Eden Park to go ahead without fans, while matches elsewhere in New Zealand can take place in full stadiums.

The Wallabies could arrive in New Zealand as early as Friday and will complete mandatory isolation at a four-star hotel in central Christchurch. Players and support staff will be tested for COVID-19 after the third day of their 14-day quarantine period and, if all team members test negative, the team will be able to train at Christchurch's Linwood Rugby Club, officials said onWednesday.

Reece Hodge celebrates with Marika Koroibete after scoring a try against New Zealand during the 2019 Rugby Championship

The Bledisloe Cup series had been in jeopardy when the Wallabies rejected previous quarantine restrictions which would have prevented them training as a full squad until near the end of their isolation period. The Wallabies agreed to go ahead with the matches when relaxed regulations meant they could train in full from the third day.

Australia won the right to host the four-nation Rugby Championship ahead of New Zealand because of its more lenient quarantine requirements.

Qantas end Wallabies sponsorship

Meanwhile, Rugby Australia's brittle finances suffered a major blow on Wednesday when naming sponsor Qantas announced they would be ending their 30-year association with the game at the end of this year.

The Australian airline has been seeking significant cost savings across the board as it battles with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and said it had reviewed all of its sports sponsorships.

Qantas will end their partnership with the Wallabies at the end of this year

Qantas, who local media reports suggest have been spending up to A$20 million a year on sports sponsorships, said they would continue to support Cricket Australia and Football Federation Australia for another year on a non-cash basis only.

"While we're dealing with this crisis and its aftermath, the cash cost of our sponsorships has to be zero," Qantas Chief Customer Officer Stephanie Tully said in a statement.

"Qantas has had a very long association with Rugby Australia and the Wallabies, and we've stuck with each other during difficult times. Unfortunately, this pandemic has been the undoing."

Rugby Australia, who were already struggling financially before the coronavirus pandemic heavily disrupted their revenue stream, said the decision was "disappointing" but "understandable" in the current environment.

"There aren't many 30-year partnerships in Australian sport, and I want to thank Qantas for everything they have done for our great game," said interim chief executive Rob Clarke.