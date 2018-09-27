Sonny Bill Williams starts for New Zealand against Argentina

Sonny Bill Williams returns to the New Zealand midfield

Sonny Bill Williams returns to the New Zealand starting line-up as Steve Hansen makes six changes for Saturday's game against Argentina.

Williams starts at inside centre after recovering from the shoulder injury he suffered against France in June, as the All Blacks target a victory that will wrap up a third successive Rugby Championship title.

Argentina vs New Zealand Live on

Scrum-half Aaron Smith drops to the bench as TJ Perenara comes in to win his 50th cap, with Ryan Cotty moving to outside centre to accommodate Williams' inclusion.

Sam Whitelock captains the side in place of the rested Kieran Read while his brother Luke, Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Shannon Frizell come into the pack.

6:09 New Zealand lost a thriller against South Africa in their last fixture New Zealand lost a thriller against South Africa in their last fixture

Damian McKenzie was a late withdrawal after returning to New Zealand due to a family bereavement.

New Zealand have not lost two matches in a row since 2011 and Hansen said his team would be well prepared for a confident Pumas side coming off a first win over the Wallabies in Australia for 35 years.

Chiefs prop Angus Ta'avao will make his debut if introduced from the bench

"We've picked what we believe is the best team for this particular Test match," he said.

"Argentina are a very good side who have shown they can win both away and at home. They're full of confidence and self-belief which will make them a very dangerous beast.

"We've taken some key learnings from the loss to South Africa, which we look forward to implementing on Saturday."

New Zealand: 15 Ben Smith, 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Ryan Crotty, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara; 1 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 4 Sam Whitelock (c), 5 Scott Barrett, 6 Shannon Frizell, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Luke Whitelock.

Replacements: 16 Nathan Harris, 17 Tim Perry, 18 Angus Ta'avao, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 Aaron Smith, 22 Richie Mo'unga, 23 Anton Lienert Brown.