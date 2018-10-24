Prop Joe Moody agrees new All Blacks contract
Last Updated: 24/10/18 11:39pm
Prop Joe Moody has re-signed with the All Blacks and Canterbury Crusaders until 2022.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said retaining Moody was "fantastic news" for the world champions, describing the 30-year-old as one of the best looseheads in the game.
Moody has 36 Test caps and was a part of New Zealand's 2015 World Cup triumph.
Hansen said: "He's worked incredibly hard on his game over the years and has taken his opportunities when they have come."
Live International Rugby Union
October 27, 2018, 6:30am
Live on
And Crusaders coach Scott Robertson is thrilled the powerful scrummager is staying with the defending Super Rugby champions.
Robertson said: "Joe is as good as it gets in world rugby.
"He's a beast of a front-rower and a world-class athlete in his position."
Moody missed the start of this year's international season with a broken thumb, but has rejoined the All Blacks for their end-of-year tour, which begins when they play Australia in Japan this weekend.