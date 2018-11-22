New Zealand make 11 changes for Italy Test after Ireland defeat

Kieran Read will captain New Zealand against Italy on Saturday

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen retained just four players from the starting line-up that lost to Ireland when naming his side to face Italy in Rome.

Skipper Kieran Read, openside flanker Ardie Savea, full-back Damian McKenzie and fly-half Beauden Barrett are the only players who started the 16-9 loss in Dublin who will take to the field at kick-off at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Richie Mo'unga was in contention to start, but instead Hansen has stuck with Beauden Barrett in the playmaker role.

The All Blacks lost to Ireland last weekend

All three Barrett brothers start, with Jordi picked on the right wing in place of Ben Smith, and Scott brought into the second row to allow Brodie Retallick a bit of a breather on the bench.

The first two rows of the pack are changed completely, with Vaea Fifita coming onto the back row alongside Read and Savea, and Dalton Papalii set to win his second cap as the replacement loose forward.

Scrum-half Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi is likely to play his third Test with TJ Perenara starting and Aaron Smith rested, while Dane Coles replaces Codie Taylor at hooker for only his second start of the year.

Steve Hansen has made 11 changes to his starting line-up for the match against Italy

"The Italians will bring plenty of line speed, with a wide defensive spread, and again allows us to experience playing this type of team," Hansen said.

"They're big men who play with a lot of passion and pride.

"Our goal will be to create quality set-piece ball and lightning quick ruck ball, coupled with a real accuracy in our decision-making so we can use our skill-sets accordingly."

New Zealand: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Jordie Barrett, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Waisake Naholo, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 1 Ofa Tuungafasi, 2 Dane Coles, 3 Nepo Laulala, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 5 Scott Barrett, 6 Vaea Fifita, 7 Ardie Savea, 8 Kieran Read (c).

Replacements: 16 Nathan Harris, 17 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18 Angus Ta'avao, 19 Brodie Retallick, 20 Dalton Papalii, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Richie Mo'unga, 23 Rieko Ioane.